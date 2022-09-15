HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The sisters of the Carmelite Monastery in Holladay are inviting the public to celebrate with them at the 70th annual Carmelite Fair on Sunday, September 18.

The Carmelite Fair is the main source of income for the small community of 12 cloistered Carmelite Nuns whose lives are dedicated to pray for the world, especially for the state of Utah. The Carmelites welcome people of all faiths to celebrate with them. There will be a 5K Run, many handmade items by the nuns, silent auction, live auction, children’s games, handmade candy/jam by the nuns, family fun and different ethnic foods for everyone to enjoy. It is a family-friendly event.

This year, 2022, also marks the the 70th anniversary of the presence of the Carmelite community of nuns in the state of Utah, founded in 1952.

For more information about the Carmelite Fair, visit https://www.carmelslc.org/carmelite-fair/.

For more information about the Carmelite Monastery, CarmelSLC.org.