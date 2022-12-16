SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Daily Dish) – Hulu’s new reality dating show, ‘Back in the Groove,’ features a local Utah man as one of its star bachelors. The show borrows from the premise of the 1998 film ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back,’ starring Taye Diggs and Angela Bassett based on the 1996 book by Terry McMillan. ‘Back in the Groove’ is hosted by Taye Diggs.

Three single women in their 40s along with men half their age all head to The Groove Hotel, a resort on an island in the Dominican Republic, in an attempt to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their age. The three women are Sparkle, a 43-year-old from Atlanta; Steph, a 41-year-old from Miami; and Brooke, a 42-year-old from Los Angeles.

Cru Eaton is one of the lucky men who got to give love a chance and see if he could help get someone back in the dating game. Easton grew up in Cedar Hills, graduated from Lone Peak Highs School and studied at Utah Valley University. Cru says he ended up leaving the Groove Hotel with Brooke from the show, but they are not still together now. Easton says they broke things off due to some mutual differences. “I think she is fantastic. We still talk, but we decided to go our different ways and see what would be better for us,” said Easton.

If you want to catch all the drama and see what happens for yourself, you can watch all 8 episodes of ‘Back in the Groove’ on Hulu now.