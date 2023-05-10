SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – As Mother’s Day weekend approaches, one Utah woman’s charcuterie board business is showcasing the art and beauty of putting together the perfect board.

Addie McCleve, the owner of The Board by Addie, has been creating charcuterie boards for years and has recently turned her passion into a business.

Addie says that creating the perfect charcuterie board is an art form and takes a lot of trial and error. She starts by selecting 4 to 6 different cheeses, ranging from hard to soft cheeses, and then adds in different types of meats, arranged in different ways to make the board more visually appealing. She also suggests keeping crackers on a separate plate to ensure they do not take away from the main event of the board.

To finish the board, Addie suggests filling any empty spaces with fruits, nuts, and other small snacks. She even offers personalized boards with messages for special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

Addie’s boards are perfect for gatherings, serving about 15 to 19 people. She also offers homemade jams and honey for dipping, providing the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Although Addie is booked for Mother’s Day orders, she encourages customers to consider her boards for upcoming events like Father’s Day and graduations. To order, customers can find all her information at The Board by Addie on Instagram or can text or call her at 801-900-1114.