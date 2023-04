HOLLYWOOD, California (The Daily Dish) – Not one, but two talented Utahns are competing tonight on American Idol as the show narrows down the contestant pool to the final 24.

Elise Kristine, a student at Utah Valley University, and Dawson Wayne, a student at Brigham Young University, are performing for a spot on the top 24 on tonight’s episode of American Idol (7PM MT on ABC4 Utah).

AMERICAN IDOL Ð Ò609 (Showstopper/Final Judgement Part 2)Ó – Performing with a band for the first time, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it to AmericaÕs vote. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off with the judges sealing their fate for the next round. MONDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ELISE KRISTINE