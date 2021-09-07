Utah schools need our help

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Education experts say if the learning environment is struggling, students will struggle. Students have basic learning needs that must be meet in order to effectively learn. Those basic needs include having the appropriate and necessary supplies available in the classroom and school, like paper, writing utensils, backpacks, books and access to computers. It also includes having enough food and water, clothing a safe place to learn and a safe space to go home to after school to sleep.

The Salt Lake Education Foundation is working to provide those essential items to schools and students, according to James Yapias, Director of the Salt Lake Education Foundation. The Salt Lake Education Foundation helps families with health, dental, food and clothing needs as well as works to make higher education easier to access and providing scholarships. The foundation also works with each Community Learning Center in the district (CLC) to find opportunities and support that give students and parents all the tools they need to learn and grow. There are three Community Learning Centers (CLC) in the Salt Lake City School District – Glendale, Liberty and Rose Park. Each CLC is partnerships between the school and community resource.

Here’s how the Salt Lake Education Foundation supports Students, Schools and Families:

Family Support

• Students’ basic needs must be met before they can effectively learn. Not being able to meet those basic needs—having enough food and water, and a place to go home to and sleep—can severely impact the learning process, setting students up for years of struggling.

• To meet basic needs the Salt Lake Education Foundation helps families with health, dental, food and clothing needs.

• Last year, through a partnership with Friends for Sight 156 students received prescription glasses at no charge and 1,018 students received new winter coats.

• To better serve our high school communities the foundation worked with private donors to place a full-time Family and School Collaboration Specialist at each high school to help identify students who need services and get those needs met.

Scholarships

• They Salt Lake Education Foundation works to make higher education easier to access and a key component is our scholarship program.

• Scholarships provide an opportunity for students to continue their education beyond high school. Without assistance from an outside source, many students may have trouble paying for the degree.

• Scholarships can support students who fall in the gap between high and low-income levels — students who may not qualify for a need-based scholarship.

• The foundation believes that no one should have their education limited due to a lack of household income.

Community Learning Centers

• The focus of the CLC is an intergrade approach that focuses on academics, health and social services, youth and community development and community engagement – with the goal of improving student learning, stronger families and healthier communities.

o Each CLC has a medical clinic, DWS worker to enroll families in CHIP and Medicaid, food pantry, offers after-school programs and adult education programs.

• Each CLC offers community specific programming that allows them to best meet the needs of their students, families and communities. opportunities and supports built-in that give students and parents all the tools they need to learn and grow

• The foundation works with each CLC to find opportunities and supports that give students and parents all the tools they need to learn and grow.

