LEHI, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 2022 Utah Renaissance Faire welcomes the Knights of Mayhem and the Vikings of Utah for it’s special 10th Anniversary festivities. The Utah Valley Fine Arts Council puts on the annual Utah Renaissance Faire.

This year’s faire will be August 26th and 27th at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park in Lehi. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Now in its 10th year, (only interrupted by Covid) This event is growing in popularity each year! “The interest for the Renaissance Faire along the Wasatch Front is growing each year”, says Rich Thurman, the event originator and creator. Rich attended a Renaissance Faire a few years back and decided Utah needed such an event so, with a lot of help from like minded individuals, he put one together right here in Utah! Now 10 years down the road, he can hardly believe the support the event gets each year and how much it has grown over time.

This year, The Knights of Mayhem with 12-time world Champion, Charlie Andrews are headlining the list of attractions. We are lucky to have him right here in Utah! They will be presenting full contact jousting contests daily for the delight of the audience.

Also, entertaining audiences this year, we are pleased to present The Fire Celtic Band who will be playing during the faire. They will also headline our Friday Night Concert. The Fire is a high energy traditional music band that combines world class performances of blazing Scottish music with a distinctly Californian flare. The group includes International Scottish Fiddle Champion Rebecca Lomnicky, dynamic bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist David Brewer, and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduate Adam Hendey on guitar, bouzouki, and harmonium. All three band members have lived and studied in Scotland, and work together to further contribute to the traditions of Scottish music in America through performances and workshops funded by agencies such as the National Endowment for the Arts.

Friday night, to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the Faire will be proud to host one of Utah County’s first ever synchronized drone shows to light up the night.

Saturday night, the cast of BYUtv’s Studio C and Show Offs will entertain the crowd. Studio C is one of the most recognizable sketch comedy groups in the country. Joining them is the cast of Show Offs, a long form musical improv comedy show that has had guest stars from Corbin Bleu to Kelley Stables.

The Faire also includes a wide variety of other performers, artisans, and entertainers. Vocal and instrumental groups will perform Renaissance Music. Our Royal Court will include a King and Queen, nobles, jesters, jugglers, and many other entertainers such as archers, horse vaulters, Full Armored combatants, puppeteers, pirates,mermaids, sea nymphs, fairies, and other mythical characters.The Vikings of Utah will also be expanding their own Viking Village, showcasing the lifestyle and culture of the Medieval Viking village complete with storytelling, a blacksmith, and other artisans.

Many artisans will present their crafts and skills, such as pottery, calligraphy, blacksmithing, leatherwork, woodcarving, falconry, weaving, millinery, face painting, and more. Want to see how yummy an entire Turkey leg is? This is the place to find them. Melt in your mouth!!! Many other food vendors will be on hand also and provide a variety of food choices and merchandise for purchase.

As part of the faire’s ongoing tradition of supporting local education, it will again offer groups of school children a $5 admission to the Faire on Friday Aug. 26th from 10 am to 3 pm with free bounce back tickets to the Faire on Saturday.

Admission: $17.50 for adults, advance purchase by visiting utahrenfaire.org, $20 at the gate. Children 6 and under, free.

Starting this year, the Queens of Tudor England have chosen to grace the faire for a special encounter, and will be offering a Queen’s Tea twice a day with a different queen each time! So pick your favorite queen and have “tea” with her! A VIP Medieval feast will be held both nights with reserved seating for the 6pm jousting contest, authentic medieval music, a five-course meal, and live entertainment is also available. This event sells out quickly each year.

Details and tickets available at utahrenfaire.org.

This is a Family Friendly Event.