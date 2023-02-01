SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — A total of 50,992.75 hours were logged by Utah volunteers between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people nationwide whose support enables the Red Cross mission.

Volunteering with the Red Cross has numerous benefits, including meeting new people, learning new skills, being part of something larger, making a difference in someone’s life, and staying active. The Red Cross is currently seeking volunteers for positions such as Blood Donor Ambassadors, Transportation Specialists, Disaster Action Team Members, and Service to the Armed Forces Clinic Volunteers.

The Red Cross gives 5 reasons why you should volunteer:

1. Meeting new people. Our volunteers are amazing individuals with diverse backgrounds that are inspired to give back, just like you.

2. Learning new skills. Red Cross volunteer positions include free training and provide an opportunity to experience new adventures.

3. Being part of something larger. Become a vital part of the Red Cross and our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering.

4. Making a difference in someone’s life. Whether you are helping a family that just had a home fire or supporting the collection of lifesaving blood, your impact is real.

5. Staying active. Many volunteer roles require physical activity which is great for your overall health.

Whether you’re interested in welcoming blood donors, delivering lifesaving blood, responding to emergencies, or assisting wounded warriors, the Red Cross offers opportunities for people of all backgrounds to make a difference in their community. Get involved today and experience the benefits of volunteering.