SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The Utah chapter of the American Red Cross has teamed up with the family of Faith Pitts to honor her memory and encourage blood donations at their third annual blood drive. Faith was an 18-year-old softball team captain who tragically passed away from a pulmonary embolism in December 2020. During her surgery, the hospital used the 80 units of blood they had on-site, but needed more, ultimately using 110 units of blood to try and save her life.

To honor Faith’s life, her family held their first blood drive on December 30, 2020, replacing the 110 units of blood used for Faith. They have since continued to hold two blood drives annually in Faith’s memory, one around the week of her birthday in May and one the week she passed in December.

The family’s goal is to replace the 110 units of blood used for Faith with each blood drive held in her honor. To help achieve this, the American Red Cross is encouraging donors to book an appointment in May to give blood or platelets.

Summer is a particularly crucial time for blood donations, as seasonal blood shortages often occur when schools let out and families go on vacations. By donating blood or platelets, donors can help ensure that hospital shelves remain fully stocked throughout the spring and summer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The “In Memory of Faith” Blood Drive is taking place from May 1-31. Donors who come to give blood or platelets between May 1-19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, while those who come to give between May 20-31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. To donate, visit the Red Cross website, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App and enter the sponsor code “Faith.”