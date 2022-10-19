SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah Philanthropy Day is a time to celebrate all the good things happening in the community. Each year since 1999, this event has brought together Utah’s leading changemakers by recognizing them for their contributions of selfless service across Utah.

There are eight award categories ranging from philanthropic leadership to public service, to volunteerism, but this year nine awards will be presented. This year’s honorees include:

Kathi Garff and the late Robert H. Garff are being recognized for decades of philanthropic leadership and giving.

Kristin Andrus & Emily Bell McCormick are being recognized for their leadership with the Utah Period Project.

Mayor Jeff Silvestrini is being recognized with the Lt. Governor’s Public Service Award for all he is doing for his community in Millcreek.

“Pepe” Grimaldo is a fierce advocate for families and individuals affected by domestic violence. She is one of two recipients of the Governor’s Career Humanitarian Leadership Award.

Dale Tingey is also being recognized with the Governor’s Career Humanitarian Leadership Award for his lifetime of service and leadership with American Indian Services

Andelin Mbaki is this year’s outstanding young volunteer. She is building community in Iron County and beyond, and helping those around her unite by finding common ground.

The Kahlert Foundation is being recognized with this year’s Foundation Spirit of Giving Award for the many ways they have transformed communities in our state through their charitable giving.

Katie Bunnell, founder of the Live Your Dream Foundation, is this year’s Outstanding Volunteer. She is being recognized for changing the lives of single mothers across our state.

Campbell Companies is being honored with this year’s Corporate Spirit of Giving Award for being a valued neighbor in the communities in which their employees live and work.

The event will be held on November 15th at the Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy. Attendees can enjoy a breakfast and time to reconnect with others from across the state. Nominations for the Heart & Hands Award go through October 21st, so if you know an outstanding volunteer or community member you can nominate them and get tickets for the event here.