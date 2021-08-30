Utah Parent Center brings hope to families with children with disabilities

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Utah Parent Center (UPC) is a non-profit established almost 40 years ago by a group of parents with the mission to help children with disabilities to live more included and successful lives. By providing information, training and resources to parents. According to Jessie Dennerline with the Utah Parent Center, many parents feel lost or overwhelmed when trying to navigate the complex world of disabilities. The Utah Parent Center lets parents know that they are not alone and help is available to guide them through a variety of situations they are experiencing.

The Utah Parent Center helps 1 in 6 kids here in Utah. From physical disabilities and autism to things like anxiety, depression, PTSD, hearing loss and Diabetes. UPC can help children of all ages and across their entire lifespan.

When they are young the center helps parents with things like early intervention and navigating the school system. UPC will even attend special educating meetings with parents when needed and as they get older UPC offers programs that help prepare the kids for transitions into adulthood.

Utah Parent Center can help parents understand things like guardianship and how to support their child with employment or find a day program or whatever it is that they want to do next in their life.

All services are free to families. UPC relies heavily on community partnerships and donations to fund its programs and services. You can donate directly online at utahparentCenter.org. UPC also needs volunteers for special events and support with fundraising.

The Utah Parent Center is hosting a fundraiser on September 16, 2021 at Topgolf in Midvale. UPC invites everyone to come and enjoy a night of Topgolf as well as dinner and a live auction. Tickets are available online, utahparentcenter.org. Donations for auction items and sponsors are also needed.