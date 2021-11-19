Utah organization celebrates women’s successes and international heritage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Women of the World is hosting an award banquet and social mixer for the community to recognize the economic, social, and educational successes of refugee women in Salt Lake City. Through hard work, advocacy in the face of adversity, and support of their community, these women have overcome every barrier to achieve the goals of self-reliance that will build upon their success here in Salt Lake County. Women of the World is awarding certificates of achievement to an extraordinary class of refugee women who have reached their goals in 2021.

The women would like to invite the public to join in this celebration of another year blending their native culture with ongoing growth in their new home. There will be ethnic food, dancing, and an opportunity to meet with resilient women from all over the world who are grateful to call Salt Lake City home.

When: Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Where: Salt Lake County South Building, 2001 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84190

What: Celebration of successes including economic, social, and educational milestones.

Cost: Free to the public.

Women of the World achieves its mission of “supporting refugee women to achieve self-reliance, a voice in the community, and empowering economic success” by:

Providing training in conversational English using the ‘classroom of the community.’ Ensuring physical and mental health are treated before requiring further achievement in academia or industry. Developing differentiated job skills in language, service, or creative industries that quickly improve their employment value and earnings. Giving everyone the opportunity of pursuing further education. Advocating when unfortunate events occur at any stage of resettlement.

Visit Women of the World online at womenofworld.org. Contact Women of the World at (801) 953-0008 or zach@womenofworld.org.