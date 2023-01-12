SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Daily Dish) – Farmington-native designer and lifestyle influencer Becki Owens is launching her latest collection at Sam’s Club – making it the first designer-created furniture collection for the warehouse retailer.

Details by Becki Owens is now available on SamsClub.com and will be at Sam’s Club locations nationwide. The pieces are a combination of the designer’s signature clean, coastal style that helped her amass a large following online and the cozy aesthetic that Sam’s Club members love.

“My favorite part about the partnership with Sam’s Club is making great design accessible,” Owens said. “Often when people hear the words ‘interior design,’ they immediately think, ‘out of my budget.’ Sam’s Club is making a curated home attainable for all, and I am so excited to be their designer behind quality, beautiful furniture.”

Visit SamsClub.com and search for Becki Owens, for more information.