SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah Homicide Survivors (UHS) provides legal and social services to families of homicide victims throughout the state of Utah. Their mission is to provide hope, justice, and healing to families of murder victims. The main goal is to prevent killers from profiting from their crime.

Utah Homicide Survivors began in 2018 after the organizers saw a need for Utah families of murder victims to get specialized legal services. After a couple of years organizers realized that there was also a need for specialized group therapy services because they believe most grief support group do not know how to support families of murder victims. They strive to provide any legal services a family may need including the probate, civil, and family courts and also providing support in the criminal courts as well.

Since UHS started they have recovered over $5 million in assets for families in Utah. Additionally they have led the charge to update and strengthen Utah’s slayer statute, which Utah Homicide Survivors believes is the strongest in the country. Additionally, UHS has worked with legislators to change the statute of limitations for crime victims wanting to file civil suits against their perpetrators and make it easier for crime victims to prevail.

If you or someone you know needs help navigating the difficult task of losing a loved on or need help managing the legal system you can reach out by clicking here.