SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Oakwood Homes and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® are breaking new ground in Saratoga Springs for the Inaugural Utah St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace to benefit life-saving childhood cancer research. The groundbreaking is set for Thursday, August 11, 2022.

At the groundbreaking event, guests will hear how St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes with other children’s hospitals and research institutions, and collaborates to expand access to their work, and to accelerate the rate of learning and discovery. Every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more.

St. Jude Dream Home Showplace is an extension of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which is one of the largest fundraising programs for St. Jude. The net proceeds from the sale of the house will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace is supported by a community-wide movement united in the desire to help St. Jude continue its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® Because together, nothing is impossible. Thanks to generous donors – families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

The St. Jude Dream Home will be built largely from donated materials and labor. This initiative, one of St. Jude’s largest fundraising programs, has been done in other states but this is the first home of its kind to come to Utah.

Home Details:

Branson floor plan from Oakwood’s Horizon Collection

3,700-square-foot, two-story home with finished basement

3-car garage and covered patio

Large open concept living spaces including 6 bedrooms, a private study, and Bonus room

Luxurious primary suite with spa bath and free-standing tub

Gourmet cafe kitchen

Community pool, parks, trails, pond, and so much more

Official unveiling of the St. Jude Dream Home will be at the Utah Valley Parade of Homes 2023. Address: 42 E. Hidden Creek Way, Saratoga Springs.

For more information about the St. Jude Utah Dream House, click here.