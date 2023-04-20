SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – As National Volunteer Week kicks off, organizations across the country are taking time to show gratitude to the dedicated individuals who give their time and effort to important causes. The Utah Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention relies heavily on the support of volunteers to create events and programs that help raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Taryn Hiatt, the Utah area director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, emphasized the vital role that volunteers play in the organization’s mission, saying, “Without these beautiful folks, there’s just no way we could make everything happen.”

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity for people to recognize and appreciate the work of volunteers who give their time to support causes they are passionate about.

Hiatt added, “It’s a chance to, again, just recognize that people really do give of themselves to something that matters. And without volunteers, most effective nonprofits wouldn’t get anything done.”

One of the key events the organization hosts is an annual walk, which is coming up on September 9th this year. Hiatt invited everyone to come out and join them.

Hiatt also urged people to get educated on warning signs and resources available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org