SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 44th Annual Polar Bear Ride benefitting Make-A-Wish Utah is coming up on April 3, 2022. The Club has been a loyal supporter of Make-A-Wish Utah since 2005, raising more than $62,000 to help grant wishes for Utah’s children with critical illnesses. In 2021 alone, the club earned more than $31,000 for Make-A-Wish Utah.

Organizers say Make-A-Wish Utah is facing a record number of wishes waiting to be granted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Research shows that wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength necessary to fight a critical illness, according to Make-A-Wish.

