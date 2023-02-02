Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — It is now February, which means Valentines Day is just around the corner. If you need a quick and easy meal for that special someone, check out this Beef Pasta in a Pink Sauce recipe from the Utah Beef Council with Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt. Let’s dish!

Ingredients:

1 lb. pasta, any shape

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup yellow or white onion, chopped

1 ½ pounds lean ground beef

2 tablespoons fresh garlic, chopped

2 cups red marinara/pasta sauce, any brand or homemade

2 tablespoons Italian seasoning

1 cup heavy cream or half and half

1/2 cup fresh Parmesan cheese, shredded

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; set aside.

In a large pot or Dutch oven, sauté the onions in olive oil until soft. Add ground beef, and cook until brown. Add the garlic, salt, and pepper.

Stir in the marinara pasta sauce, Italian seasoning, the cream or half and half. Bring to a boil. Add cooked pasta. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add pasta. Cook for 10-15 minutes. Add parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org.