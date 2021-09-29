Utah Asian Festival is celebrating it’s 44th Year, Come check it out this weekend!

(Daily Dish) Nicea and Surae are welcoming the 44th Utah Asian Festival this weekend at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy!

The Utah Asian Festival is a Utah Asian culture event that has the longest history continuously since 1977 and this event is a showcase that brings you a profound knowledge of culture and traditions, the taste of delicious Asian food, and don’t forget luxuriant and unique performances. The festival is a bridge that connects the East and West culture and increases mutual understanding.

Come on down and take a look at the Utah Asian Festival this weekend. It is a platform that benefits all participants; promoting the unique culture, learning the different lifestyles, philosophies, virtue, etiquette, and traditions of Asia. It’s also an opportunity where one can chat with old friends, make new friends, meet community leaders, and find personal and business opportunities.

Join the Utah Asian Festival on October 2nd, 2021 at Mountain America Exposition Center located at 9575 State St, Sandy, UT and participate in Children’s activities, the Lion Dance, Martial Arts, Cosplay, and much more! Also included are FREE Parking and FREE admission.

If you’d like to find out more information or register to Volunteer, you can visit their website.