SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – The Red Cross Utah celebrated the hard work of 16 volunteers in the annual Volunteer Excellence Awards ceremony on Saturday, November 12.
The Red Cross says these volunteers, and more than 1,100 others statewide, are being recognized for their commitment to various Red Cross efforts, including nationwide disaster relief, responding to flooding and local home fires, preparing residents for the unexpected, supporting military families, helping reconnect families separated by war and natural disasters, and collecting blood donations.
Over the last year, Red Cross volunteers in Utah have donated 12,000 hours of service. The American Red Cross is made up of about 90% volunteers. These volunteers not only respond to disasters, but they also help make sure the mission of the Red Cross is carried out by aiding with:
- Home Fire Installations
- Preparedness Presentations
- Blood Donor Ambassadors
- Visits to our Veterans
- Office Staff
- Organizing TV Segments
- Emergency Response Vehicle Drivers
With, the dedication and assistance of Red Cross volunteers have accomplished the following in Utah:
- More than 48,400 hours logged by our volunteers
- More than 124,700 units of blood were collected at blood drives and blood donor centers
- Volunteers responded to 161 incidents providing hope to more than 250 clients
- Installed more than 400 smoke alarms
- Made more than 260 homes safer
- Educated more than 650 3rd-5th graders about preparedness with our Pillowcase Project
- Provided nearly 2000 Emergency Services and communications to our military and families
The American Red cross is always looking for more help, you can sign up to help out your community on their website.