SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – The Red Cross Utah celebrated the hard work of 16 volunteers in the annual Volunteer Excellence Awards ceremony on Saturday, November 12.



The Red Cross says these volunteers, and more than 1,100 others statewide, are being recognized for their commitment to various Red Cross efforts, including nationwide disaster relief, responding to flooding and local home fires, preparing residents for the unexpected, supporting military families, helping reconnect families separated by war and natural disasters, and collecting blood donations.

Over the last year, Red Cross volunteers in Utah have donated 12,000 hours of service. The American Red Cross is made up of about 90% volunteers. These volunteers not only respond to disasters, but they also help make sure the mission of the Red Cross is carried out by aiding with:

Home Fire Installations

Preparedness Presentations

Blood Donor Ambassadors

Visits to our Veterans

Office Staff

Organizing TV Segments

Emergency Response Vehicle Drivers

With, the dedication and assistance of Red Cross volunteers have accomplished the following in Utah:

More than 48,400 hours logged by our volunteers

More than 124,700 units of blood were collected at blood drives and blood donor centers

Volunteers responded to 161 incidents providing hope to more than 250 clients

Installed more than 400 smoke alarms

Made more than 260 homes safer

Educated more than 650 3rd-5th graders about preparedness with our Pillowcase Project

Provided nearly 2000 Emergency Services and communications to our military and families

The American Red cross is always looking for more help, you can sign up to help out your community on their website.