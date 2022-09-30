SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 Utah) – As National Preparedness Month comes to an end, The American Red Cross wants to make sure little ones are as prepared as adults are for a disaster. Disasters are stressful and scary to all of us. Take time to talk with your kids about preparing for common emergencies, how to stay safe and what to expect. Children encounter the same difficult experiences as adults during disasters. Having them help prepare the family for a disaster gives them responsibility, confidence, and a sense of control.

Having children help prepare for an emergency as early in their childhood as possible, educating them, and making them more resilient, enhancing their ability to recover faster from any type of disaster is important.

Include your kids and pets in your emergency plans. And remember, if you and your family need to evacuate, so does your pet. It’s important to plan in advance to know which pet-friendly hotels are in your area, and where your pets can stay in an emergency situation.

Disasters can be scary for children. Take time to talk with your kids about preparing for common emergencies, how to stay safe and what to expect.

American Red Cross has a variety of programs, videos and initiatives to help kids prepare for disasters.

• Prepare with Pedro (grades K-2) – Prepare with Pedro is a 30- to 45-minute preparedness education program for grades K-2 that teaches students how to BE PREPARED and TAKE ACTION for either home fires or a local hazard.

• Students learn a coping skill and receive a storybook to share what they have learned at home

• Perfect for schools and after-school programs

• Available nationwide while supplies last

• Watch Pedro the Penguin learn how to stay safe during emergencies and more with our Red Cross Kids Videos playlist on YouTube!

• The Pillowcase Project (grades 3-5) – The Pillowcase Project is a preparedness education program for grades 3-5 that teaches students about personal and family preparedness and safety skills, local hazards, and basic coping skills. Red Cross volunteers lead students through a “Learn, Practice, Share” framework to engage them in disaster preparedness and survival skills. Upon completion, students receive a sturdy pillowcase in which to build their personal emergency supplies kit.

• Available in 40- and 60-minute formats

• Perfect for schools, after-school programs, Girl and Boy Scout troop meetings, and more

• Presentations are customized to focus on a hazard that is important and relevant to the local community

• First Aid for Severe Trauma (grades 9-12) – First Aid for Severe Trauma (FAST) training is a program from the Red Cross that teaches students know how to: talk to each other effectively during an emergency, make sure that a scene is safe so more people don’t get hurt, and how to stop bleeding with a tourniquet. FAST is the first national STOP THE BLEED® course designed specifically for high school students, but anyone can take the course and benefit from the training.

To learn more about youth disaster preparedness and the free programs and tools visit redcross.org/YouthPrep