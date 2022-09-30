SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – September 15 to October 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month and the American Red Cross is celebrating by recognizing the many Hispanic employees, volunteers and donors who give their talent, time, and treasure to the Red Cross humanitarian mission.

Initially observed as a week beginning in 1968 and later expanded in 1988 to a 30-day event, National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. The Red Cross witnesses these contributions every day in communities across the country, as Hispanics provide comfort to disaster victims, teach lifesaving classes, support military members and their families, and donate blood to someone in need.

The American Red Cross is fortunate to benefit from the rich Hispanic and Latino tradition of providing service to their communities.

Latinos serve the Red Cross as volunteers and staffers in the Utah/Nevada region and throughout the country, including Puerto Rico, in both Humanitarian and Blood Services.

The Red Cross has a presence in all Spanish-speaking countries. The oldest society in the Americas is the Peruvian Red Cross founded in 1879, Mexican Red Cross founded in 1910.

Tania Rodriguez, Red Cross Utah volunteer for six years, began with Mexican Red Cross

Tania learned CPR with the Mexican Red Cross and helped save her mom’s life as a child after two heart attacks. Tania was involved with the Mexican Red Cross as a teen.

Tania began volunteering six-seven years ago in Utah with our disaster action teams, Hispanic Outreach Coordinator and as a volunteer partner.

Tania is a Red Crosser through and through and testament to the value Latinos place in the Red Cross here and abroad.

Tania sees a growing need for fellow bilingual English-Spanish volunteers in northern Utah.

The Red Cross needs more Spanish-speaking volunteers in the Utah/Nevada Region.

We need more Latino and Spanish-speaking volunteers to continue to reflect our region’s growing diversity as well as provide lifesaving information in Spanish.

We need more Spanish speakers to provide classes in Spanish, participate in tabling events and to provide assistance after home fires in Spanish. The Red Cross is not a governmental entity and we assist everyone.

The Red Cross’ cruzrojamericana.org has lifesaving information in Spanish.

Latinos are more likely to have O blood types, the universal blood type, and we really need Latinos to donate blood, especially now with a concerning drop in the nation’s blood supply.

Visit RedCross.org for more information.