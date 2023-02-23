SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – As the winter chill continues to grip Utah, the Utah AIDS Foundation and Club First Downtown have teamed up to offer a night of fun music and the chance to win prizes.

The Winter Warm-Up event, hosted by the Utah AIDS Foundation, is expected to draw a great crowd of supporters, according to Chet Cannon, the foundation’s development director. “It’s been a cold winter and we’ve all been cooped up for what seems like years. So we want to bring our community of supporters together to celebrate what unites us,” Cannon said.

Michael Repp, owner of Club Verse, emphasized the importance of partnering with organizations like the Utah AIDS Foundation that support the LGBTQIA+ community. “That’s really important for us to be part of their rebrand and the new facilities and exciting things that they have for programming,” Repp said.

The Winter Warm-Up event will feature great prizes and entertainment, including music and beverages. Club First Downtown, which opened in October, offers a welcoming and inclusive environment that is safe for all.

The Utah AIDS Foundation has been assisting people impacted by HIV for nearly 40 years. This year, the foundation is expanding its vision and reach by opening Utah’s LGBTQ+ community health clinic, which will provide primary care and mental health services.

The Winter Warm-Up event is just the beginning of a year of celebrations for the Utah AIDS Foundation and Club First Downtown. “With the pandemic, many parties and events were postponed and delayed. So we’re really happy to be partnering with Club Verse tonight,” Cannon said.

The event is open to those over 21 and no tickets are required.