WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – USANA Health Sciences is a global health company that through its USANA Foundation started a program called USANA Kids Eat to help address the issue that 1 in 7 Utah kids are food insecure – meaning they have insuffient access to or no access to food every day. USANA Kids Eat has used its global presence to extend its services to children and families around the world as well.

In Utah, hunger is more prevalent than many people think and the COVID pandemic made things worse and continues to have an impact on the situation, most notably with supply chain issues increasing the prices on food and budgets being stretched thin.

USANA Kids Eat has several programs to help provide nutrious food to families in need, including their main Weekend Program, which provides a bag of food to kids and families. The program works through schools to distribute those supplies to the families. The Weekend Program is funded through community donations and sponsor adoptions. USANA Kids Eat is always in need of sponsors to adopt a school program.

