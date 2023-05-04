PROVO, Utah (The Daily Dish) – If you’re looking for a unique toy shopping experience, you should definitely check out Blickenstaffs Toy Store in Provo, Utah in The Shops At Riverwoods.

Shelby Watson, the owner of the store, says the store offers much more than your typical toys. They also have a wide selection of books, board games, candy, and soda that are sure to please customers of all ages.

One of the things that sets Blickenstaffs apart from other toy stores is their commitment to offering unique and memorable gifts. Another reason why people love the toy store so much is their support of small businesses. “We have a lot of help and there’s a lot going on behind the scenes,” Watson explained. The store is also set to help at an upcoming children’s business fair, which gives kids the opportunity to show off their hard work and potentially sell their products in the store.

Blickenstaffs also offers fun flavored soda including grass and mustard-flavored soda. While these might sound unappetizing, Shelby assures customers that they’re worth trying. “It’s a fun gag,” she said with a laugh.

If you’re in the Provo area, be sure to visit Blickenstaffs Toy Store for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.