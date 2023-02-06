SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Love is in the air and it’s almost Valentine’s Day! Whether it’s with friends or that special someone, it’s important to understand what your love language is. Angel Shannon, Mama Angel, is sharing more about the five love languages and how they can help people better understand and communicate with those they love.

The five love languages include words of affirmation, quality time, gifts, physical touch, and acts of service. Each person may have a different primary love language, and it is essential to understand and appreciate the love languages of your partners, friends, and family members. Words of affirmation involve hearing words of encouragement and appreciation, while quality time means spending meaningful, engaged time together.

Gifts don’t necessarily have to be purchased at a store. A gift from the heart, like repairing a cherished item, can mean more to someone than anything bought at a store. Physical touch is an essential form of love and affection, and acts of service involve doing things to help the other person without being asked.

Mama Angel encourages everyone to learn about their love languages and those of those around them to improve communication and strengthen relationships. To learn more, visit Mama Angel’s Facebook page or email her at MamaAngelIsHere@gmail.com. She would love to hear from you!