SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Looking for a unique and exciting date night idea? The County Library has you covered with their upcoming event, Adult Night Out.

“It’s just something different than dinner and a movie,” Jeff Buydos, The County Library’s PR Coordinator, explains. Buydos says the upcoming Adult Night Out is a scavenger hunt where people can come and enjoy the library while discovering new things about Salt Lake County.

The scavenger hunt kicks off this Thursday and runs through Saturday. Participants will embark on a journey throughout Salt Lake County, exploring different buildings and libraries, with unique challenges at each location. Some of the challenges include going down a slide at one library or building a blanket fort in another.

To win, participants need to complete as many challenges as they can within the designated time frame. The hunt covers the entire county, ensuring that everyone can find something to enjoy, regardless of their location.

If you’re ready to join in on the fun, simply visit the County Library’s website.