SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (ABC4 Utah) – Following years of personal and professional ups and downs, a rollercoaster ride on this thing called life, publisher, writer and entreprenuer Carrie Severson decided to share her journey to find self-love and acceptance with others. Severson desiced to share her story in an inspiring, self-help booked call “Unapologetically Enough: Resharping Success & Self-Love”, which is available now wherever books are sold.

Unapologetically Enough shares Severson’s experiences navigating life as a single young woman approaching her 40’s. The book follows her experiences with self-doubt and wondering if she was pretty enough, thin enough, fun enough successful enough and even fertile enough. She battled burnout at the age of 35 and entered the world of IVF out of fear she wouldn’t be seen as a woman without her own children. Her story hits home for so many other women.

Unapologetically Enough tackles the shared concept of “enoughness” and allows the reader to examine elements of their own lives – both personal and professional. The book also includes exercises which the reader can utilize to apply to their own experiences and redfine their own thoughs about success and self love.

Shining the light of love on both the good and the bad of that process, Severson shares her soul quest and how she learned to navigate her own enoughness. With honesty, tenderness, and vulnerability, she taps into a powerful shared reality, illuminating the experiences so many women go through as they, too, struggle to define success and self love.

Severson’s book is a relatable story of what happens when a woman stops questioning everything about her self and her life adn start question what life could be like if she accepted herself as enough.

Severson lives in Phoenix, Arizona with her husband and step-sons.

Order the book and learn more at UnapologeticallyEnough.com.