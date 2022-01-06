Two-time Olympian dishes on preparing for the winter games

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Have you ever wondered what it takes to be one of the best at something in the entire world? Olympic athletes are in that elite category, they are the best of the best. Two-time Olympic freestyle skier (aerials), Mac Bohonnon, dished with Nicea and Surae about the dedication and training it takes to compete on such a high world-stage level.

Mac Bohonnon is an American freestyle skier originally from Madison, Connecticut. He was named to the United States National Ski Team in 2012. Bohonnon competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia where he placed 5th in competition and he competed again on the Olympc stage at Pyeonchang in 2018. He is a 9-time World Cup podium placer. Bohonnon retired from competitive skiing following the 2018 winter games.

Bohonnon is originally from Connecticut, trained in Lake Placid, NY and Park City, Utah and currently calls Park City home.

To learn more about Mac Bohonnon, visit MacBohonnon.com.