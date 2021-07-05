Turn your hobby and video posts into a money-maker

Related Content Kids Under Construction: Social media and mental health

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – So many people turned to social media during the COVID Pandemic to stay connected with one another, posting video clips and messages about a variety of things, including hobbies they picked up while spending more time at home. Now, an online monetization expert says you can turn your online content and video posts into money-making opportunities.

PJ Taei is founder of Uscreen.tv, an online monetization consulting company. PJ says if a picture is worth a thousand words, then a video is certainly worth a thousand pictures and worth money. Taei works with individuals, businesses and content creators around the country to help build video monetization strategies that can help you turn your hobby into a business. To learn more, visit Uscreen.TV.