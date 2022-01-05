MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Here’s a delicious, low sodium and low sugar soup to help you have a warm, healthier new year. Enjoy!
Turkey Veggie Soup – Recipe Prepared by George Severson
- 1lb Lean Ground Turkey
- 2 teaspoons Cumin (goes in the turkey mixture)
- Dried Thyme – 2 teaspoons
- 1 med-large Leek – chopped – sauteed in light olive oil (about a table spoon/large drizzle)
- Green Onions 1 cup, chopped (optional)
- Vegetable Stock & Water Mixture – 6-8 cups divided up as you desire
- Green Beans or Snow/Sugar Peas – 1-2 cups trimmed
- Zucchini – 2-3 cups, chopped
- Spinach – 3-4 cups, chopped
- Carrots – 2-3 cups, sliced or chopped
- Celery – 2 cups, sliced or chopped
- Mushrooms – 1-2 cups, chopped/sliced
- Garlic Salt – 2 teaspoons (or desired taste)
- Pepper – 2 teaspoons (or desired taste)
- Herb Mixture (Parsley, Basil, Chives) – ½ cup chopped (optional)
Preparation:
In a frying pan, brown turkey. Add cumin and dried thyme to turkey. Set aside. I a large pot, heat up a tablespoon or large drizzle of olive oil. Add chopped leek – sautee for about 3-5 mins. Add chopped green onions if desired. Add Vegetable Stock and Water – enough to make 6-8 cups. Add the beans or snow/sugar snap peas and chopped zucchini. Cover and simmer for about 12-15 mins, until veggies are tender. Add your prepared turkey mixture as well as the chopped spinach, sliced/diced carrots and celery, garlic salt, pepper and herb mixture if desired. Cover and simmer for an additional 5 mins to let all the flavors blend. This should make about 8 servings.
• Option: If you wish to serve this as a “creamy” textured soup.. use an immersion blender to puree the soup right in the big pot. This pureed soup freezes well.