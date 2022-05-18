SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — The 2022 Tumbleweed Film Festival is just days away, running from May 20-29 at the Midvalley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville. The festival focuses on films and entertainment for kids and families.

The festival features films produced by filmmakers from around the world, that most likely will not show up on your typical streaming services, says Mariah Mellus, Interrim Executive Director of the Utah Film Center. The featured films are like are gems – joyful, ecletic, inspiring and worldly.

The Tumbleweeds Film Festival provides an opportunity for a child to learn more about the art of film as well as the mechanics of the filmmaking industry. There are workshops available ($10 per child) to help budding filmmakers advance their skills and film production knowledge.

All-day film passes are available for $6 per person. The pass includes access to films as well as film-inspired activities schedule on location. And for homebodies or for extended online access, films are available digitally via the festival’s website from May 20-29.

Visit Tumbleweedskids.org for more details.