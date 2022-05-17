The highly anticipated sequel to 1986’s Top Gun starring Tom Cruise is finally coming to a theater near you. Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled for release on Friday, May 27, 2022 more than 35 years after the original and nearly two years after it’s original 2020 release date.

The story picks up after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

