SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utahns are coming together again for a good cause – to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The 23rd Annual Together for a Cure: MS Luncheon is set for this Saturday, March 12th at the Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City. It’s a champagne brunch, silent auction, boutique shopping, fun program and fashion show all benefitting the MS Society.

Nearly 6,000 people in Utah are living with MS and more than 1 million people in the United States, according to MS Society statistics. The Annual Together for a Cure event is crucial for raising funds for the MS Society’s mission. Any funds donated to the Society help fund cutting-edge research, drive change through advocacy, facilitate professional education, and provide programs and services to help people with MS move their lives forward.

70% of those living with MS are women so it’s especially fun to see so many women come to this event and support each other, said Kasee Thomas, the local MS Society event manager.

The fashion show is sponsored by Kuhl and Athleta. Each model will be someone living with MS or supporting someone in their life who is living with MS.

The QR code shown here will direct you to the event’s silent auction where anyone can bid on all the amazing items available including beautiful jewelry, trips, and a lot of donations from local restaurants and theatre groups. Some of the items in the auction include:

Get tickets or learn more online by clicking here.