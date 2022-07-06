Wednesday, July 6, 2022 is National Fried Chicken Day. According to NationalDayCalendar.com, Scottish immigrants brought their tradition of deep-frying chicken in fat to the southern United States. After its introduction to the American South, fried chicken soon became a staple. Over time, cooks added seasonings and spices to enrich the flavor of the chicken.

We found some great tips online for making the perfect fried chicken.

Most cooks say the perfect fried chicken begins with the seasoning, adding some starch to your flour and making sure the oil is the perfect frying temperature – chefs suggest nothing lower than 300 degrees and keep it under 375.

Another recommendation is to soak your raw chicken in milk or buttemilk overnight before frying. This helps boost the flavor and keeps the meat juicy.

Double dredging is also recommended if you love crispy fried chicken. Just double down on the flour. This creates a thick, extra crispy coating on your chicken. So after dredging the chicken in seasoning, dip it in an egg wash, then coat with flour. Repeat that process for double dredging.

While cooking, don’t over-crowd the pan. It’s better to fry several small batches than to cram too many pieces of chicken into the same pan at the same time. Too many pieces cooking all at once will drop the oil temperature and you could end up with soggy coating. Give your given space to cook and it should come out crispy and crunching.

How long do I fry it for? Chefs recommend frying chicken for about 7-8 minutes per side. The chicken is fully cooked when the thickest part of the meat registers at 165 degrees and the skin is crispy and dark golden-brown.

Here’s a delicious recipe we liked from TasteofHome.com and wanted to share –

Ingredients

• 4 cups all-purpose flour, divided

• 2 tablespoons garlic salt

• 1 tablespoon paprika

• 3 teaspoons pepper, divided

• 2-1/2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

• 2 large eggs

• 1-1/2 cups water

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 2 broiler/fryer chickens (3-1/2 to 4 pounds each), cut up

Oil for deep-fat frying Directions