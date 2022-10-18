PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ABC4 Utah is committed to doing what it can to help stop the violence. The Timpanogos Legal Center is one of the many valuable resources available to survivors and victims of abuse and violence.

The Legal Center is a nonprofit organization that helps self-represented parties, primarily victims of domestic violence and crime, navigate the legal process. The center provides legal advice, hosts legal clinic, provides access to legal resources and assists with document drafting and reviewing.

Free Legal Advice Clinic

October 18th, 2022

6:30-8:30pm

Utah County Health & Justice Building

151 S. University Ave., Provo, 84604

801-649-8895

timplegal.org