SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Have you noticed that everything 80s is cool again? Including TV shows based in the 80s.. like the Apple+ series “Physical” starring Rose Byrne and our guest, Dierdre Friel. The dark comedy follows the story of a housewife carving out her independence and a new life for herself away from her middle-class suburban family as she embarks on establishing a fitness empire.

Actress Dierdre Friel plays the character Greta on the series, who is the fast-supporter of the main character, Sheila, played by Rose Byrne. Friel says of her character, Greta, would say she is Byrne’s character’s best friend on the show, but she doesn’t think Sheila would call Greta her best friend. Regardless, the on-screen chemistry between the two actresses is amazing and is the heart of the series.

The 2nd season of “Physical” just returned on Apple TV+ with a new episode airing weekly on Fridays. No stranger to television and film, Friel has recently been seen on such hit shows as “New Amsterdam” and “Search Party” as well as the feature films SECOND ACT opposite Jennifer Lopez. In addition to Physical, Dierdre also star in Ray Romano’s directorial debut film SOMEWHERE IN QUEENS which just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Friel has had an illustrious career in entertainment, having appeared in such film and television projects as “New Amsterdam”, “Little America”, SECOND ACT, “Search Party”, LITTLE BOXES, DIANE, “Tales of the City”, and “The Sopranos.” The has also graced the stage in Broadway and acclaimed regional theatre productions of Our Lady of 121st Street, Mary Poppins, Sister Act, Doubt, King Lear, Richard III, Don Juan, Cinderella, Golden Age, and Leap of Faith. Friel received her BFA from Rutgers University and also attended Mason Gross School of the Arts Globe Theatre in London, England.

Watch Friel on “Phyiscal” on Apple TV+.