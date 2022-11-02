SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It’s almost daylight saving time and with the change of season it might be time for you to check your smoke detectors. Daylight saving time ends on November 6 and the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to help stay safe from home fires. Most of the more than 60,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country are home fires.

How to turn and test:

• Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

• Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

• Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.

• Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

Knowing how to leave and where to go and what to take for you, your family and your pets when there is a fire near your home and an evacuation order is put in place should be discussed and practiced when you turn and test. If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help check out their website for more information.

Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign along with community partners has saved at least 1,414 lives, more than 2.7 people served through home visits about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing more than 2.4 million free smoke alarms in high-risk neighborhoods across the country.