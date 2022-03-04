SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Veteran actress Karen Malina White is back as the voice of ‘Dijonay Jones’ in the revival of the highly-popular Disney animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” available on Disney+.

A continuation of the acclaimed series, the show follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year old Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life in the 2020’s with hilarity and heart. Penny tries to gain her independence facing typical teenage experiences in junior high. With the help of her parents, Trudy and Oscar, her grandma, Sugar Mama, and her friends Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael, in addition to some new characters, Penny faces all sorts of comical events. The series has big-hitter guest roles from Lizzo, Lil Nax X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Gabrielle Union, and many more. White will also appear in Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” by Ryan Murphy in addition to BET+’s new TV series “Bruh” by Tyler Perry in spring 2022.

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is an upcoming Netflix limited series from co-creators Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story,” “Glee”) and Ian Brennan (“Scream Queens,” “The Politican”) about the American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters) told through Dahmer’s point of view. The 10-episode series will focus on at least 10 different times when Dahmer was almost captured by authorities before ultimately being allowed to walk free and continue his reign of terror. This limited series seeks to tell the story of this case as much as it portrays the white privilege and police incompetence that led this monster to get away with killing so many for so long. White plays the role of ‘Shirley Hughes,’ the mother of one of Dahmer’s victims whose son also happened to be deaf. White has studied ASL (American Sign Language) in school and was able to utilize her sign language skills for this role.

“Bruh” on BET+, created, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry, will return for a season 3. The show examines dating, careers, and friendship in contemporary society for a group of college friends in their 30s. This group of “Bruhs” will examine the stereotypes of African American men and maintain their brother-like relationships, while finding love and fulfilling careers. White plays the role of ‘Hilda,’ the mother-in-law to one of the leading characters of the series.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, White studied at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts and continued her studies at Howard University, where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. During her senior year, White won the title of “Miss Howard University” and landed her first role as an actress. In 1989, White starred in LEAN ON ME alongside actor Morgan Freeman and was nominated for the 1990 Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her performance in the film. During the 1990s, White made many guest appearances in various television shows. White portrayed Charmaine Brown during Seasons 7 and 8 of “The Cosby Show” and Season 6 of “A Different World.” White also guest starred as Jewel, Jazz’s wife in two episodes of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and has appeared in “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” “Me and the Boys,” “My So-Called Life,” and “Malcolm & Eddie,” to name a few. From 2001 to 2005, she performed the voice of ‘Dijonay Jones’ on the original animated Disney Channel series “The Proud Family” and is now excited to revive her role in the new Disney+ series premiering this month.

In her free time, White enjoys cooking her famous Chilean sea bass and lobster tails and enjoys watching food competition/cooking shows. She is an advocate of human rights and aims to fight for social justice. She has also practiced Buddhism for over 18 years which she credits for keeping her grounded and to successfully navigate her career in the TV/film industry.

