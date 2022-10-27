OREM, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Refuge Utah (TRU) serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through emergency shelter, transitional housing and other housing assistance. According to TRU, domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness in Utah County making the need for services vital. They also say domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of their background, education, gender, socioeconomic status, or any other factor.

TRU adds Domestic abuse occurs when one partner is seeking to have power over and take control away from another. This can happen in the form of physical violence, but can also be emotional, mental, spiritual, financial or any other type of abusive control. It’s important to be aware of all of the types of abuse that can happen in order to identify abusive relationships early. When leaving an abusive situation, victims need to have their power restored. TRU seeks to empower victims and survivors to have control over their own life and be able to make their own choices.

You can get involved by becoming more aware about domestic violence in your community. Awareness plus action is what makes social change, so you can start by learning more about the problem and then taking action to help is what can make a difference in helping to stop the violence.

More information can be found on The Refuge Utah’s website or call the Domestic Violence 24/7 Hotline: 801-377-5500