SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Little girls and princesses. They pretty much go hand in hand. The Princess Pageant is a special 2-day event for girls who use wheelchairs to help awaken the royal within themselves. They participate in two different events held the same weekend, a Tea Party and the Pageant.

At the Tea Party, participants meet up with princess characters like Cinderella, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan and all their Princess and Princely friends for an afternoon Princess Tea Party Dinner. They dine and dance and have a royally fun time! Moms look on, cameras ready, and also eat dinner together. This event is basically the Pageant rehearsal, but it doesn’t really feel that way at all!

The Princess Pageant is held the Saturday after the Tea Party. At the Pageant, the Princesses and Participants meet again for an unforgettable afternoon as each Participant gets her time to shine onstage as she showcases her unique talents. Backstage excitement with games and activities ensure that all the Participants have a royally fun time with their Princess friends.

The founder and director of the Princess Pageant is Meg Johnson, who uses a wheelchair herself after becoming paralyded in a hiking accident in 2004. The Princess Pageant officially started in 2013.

To register for the Princess Pageant or learn how you can support the event, visit PrincessPageant.org. Registration closes on September 7, 2022 for this year’s pageant.

Princess Pageant Info:

West High School Auditorium

Saturday, September 24, 2022

2 pm – 4 pm