The Other Side Village to provide housing opportunity to chronic homeless

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Other Side Village is a self-reliant, master-planned neighborhood that provides affordable, permanent quality housing, access to social services, and a robust and supportive community for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness. Developers of the project hope to break ground on property located on the west side of Salt Lake City this spring (2022). They say the community would provide supportive housing for more than 400 people who are considered to be chronically homeless and currently living on the streets.

In addition to providing housing and wrap around services such as mental health support, developers say The Other Side Village would create a culture of accountability between peers, their loving and caring community, and onsite employment opportunities. They also say the community would be a self-sufficient organization where all the operational expenses would be covered by the social enterprises the village initiates and develops.

The community organizers are currently looking for funding support from the Utah Legislature to launch the development of the project and are seeking approval of a zoning amendment and the lease of the land from the Salt Lake City Council.

Visit The Other Side Village online to learn more.