SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The talented award-winning actress Caroline Aaron, currently playing Shirley Maisel on Amazon’s hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, dished with Deena about Season 4 of the show and its social impact. The show addresses many hot topics for the time, sexism, racism, etc…

2020 SAG Award-winning actress Caroline Aaron is reprising her role as ‘Shirley Maisel’ opposite Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shaloub, and Alex Borstein in season 4 of Amazon/Amy Sherman-Palladino’s Golden Globe, SAG Award and Emmy Award winning comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” which premiered on February 18th on Amazon. Caroline stars as ‘Shirley Maisel,’ Joel’s enigmatic Jewish mother who hails from the Upper West Side. A modern matriarch, Shirley stands firm as a pillar of support for the family and her grandchildren, despite her occasional hijinks.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is about many things – standup comedy, living in NYC in the 1950s, Jewish family life, etc, but also tackles important issues such as women’s roles at the time. Social justice is something deeply rooted in Aaron’s soul, having grown up Jewish in southern Richmond, Virgina. Her late mother was prominent civil rights activist Nina Friedman Abady, a Selma, Alabama civil rights activist who walked with Martin Luther King Jr. and Aaron endured cross-burnings on her Virginia front lawn. Her mother, who worked full time to support three kids, is also her real-life inspiration for playing ‘Shirley Maisel’ who is also a liberated woman for the times and full partner in the family business.

After studying performing arts at American University in Washington, D.C., Aaron moved to NY and debuted on Broadway in Robert Altman’s Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean. The following season, Caroline starred in the back to back Broadway smashes The Iceman Cometh, and I Hate Hamlet, cementing her as the big apple’s most stirring acclaim to fame.

On the big screen, Caroline has built her acting career as a loveable and unforgettable character actress. She has appeared in over a hundred box office hits, including Hello, My Name is Doris, 21 & 22 Jump Street, Beyond The Sea, Just Like Heaven, Nancy Drew, Sleepless in Seattle, Edward Scissorhands, and many more. She has also appeared in four films directed by Woody Allen: Crimes and Misdemeanors, Alice, Husbands and Wives, and Deconstructing Harry.

Her television work includes “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family,” “Sex and The City,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Transparent,” “Episodes,” and most recently in the new FOX series “Outmatched.” When she is not on the set of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Caroline enjoys catching up with her two children, playwriting, and producing her podcast series, Angst And Daisies.

Catch up with Caroline and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online, click here.