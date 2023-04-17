WEST JORDAN, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The Salt Lake County Library is introducing a new way to for kids to learn and interact with others at its “The Big Play” event, which will feature a variety of fun and sensory activities for children ages 0 to 5. The event will take place on Saturday, April 29th from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Virdian Event Center in West Jordan.

Marissa Hodges, a PR coordinator for the library, explained that the event is designed to engage children in activities that promote growth and learning through sensory play. “We call it loud and messy play, and you don’t have to have it at your home front,” Hodges said. “You can come to the county library, and we’ll take care of the cleanup.”

Event activities will include molding and sculpting Play-Doh, which helps develop the tiny muscles in children’s hands and prepares them to hold a pencil. There will also be an imagination station where kids can pretend and explore.

While the event is targeted at younger children, Hodges emphasized that everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the activities. Caregivers are also encouraged to engage with their children by asking questions and having discussions about the play.

The “Big Play” event aims to get children away from screens and encourage them to engage in sensory play, which is essential for learning and development. With the event taking care of the cleanup, caregivers can enjoy a fun-filled morning with their children without worrying about the mess.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the county library’s website.