SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – This year the Children’s Center Utah is celebrating 60 years of service. The center is aiming to raise $60,000 in 60 hours to commemorate the 6 decades of helping Utah children and families.

The 60 hours of giving starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, and goes through 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. All donations made during the 60 hours of giving will be matched, up to $35,000 by the Stephen G. and Susan E. Denkers Family Foundation, the HJ and BR Barlow Foundation, and the Jerry and Shari Seiner Family Charitable Fund! You can still donate even after the 60 hours of giving is over.

During the fiscal year 2021-2022, The Children’s Center Utah served over 1,200 children and families, provided nearly 6,000 hours of individual therapy, served 151 children in our Therapeutic Preschool Program, and gave 57 Psychiatric Evaluations. The Children’s Center Utah is one of the recognized local expert centers that helps with treating trauma and attachment challenges for children under 7. They offer therapeutic preschool, trauma treatment and child and family therapy.

Later this month the Children’s Center is hosting the Ready! Resilient! Utah Early Childhood Mental Health Summit. Governor Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox will be in attendance. The summit will be held on November 17, 2022. The event will be held virtually from 9 – 11 a.m.