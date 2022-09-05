KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Kids love big trucks and digging in the dirt, and that’s why The Big Dig: Construction vs. Cancer is so much fun. The American Cancer Society of Utah invites you to this fundraising event on September 10th at Davis Technical College in Kaysville.

The Big Dig is a Construction vs Cancer fundraising event for pediatric cancer research. The Big Dig gives local Utah children, focusing particularly on those connected to cancer, the opportunity to take a day off from reality and come have fun in a fair like atmosphere. Many of the sponsors and construction companies here in Utah bring out their big rigs, and let the children actually operate the heavy machinery, like excavators and scissor lifts, supervised of course. There’s also face painters, activity booths, food trucks, bounce houses, and so much more. Something for everyone to enjoy.

The event is Saturday, September 10 from 10am to 2pm at Davis Technical College in Kaysville. Tickets are $10 each or $50 for a family pack of 6. Childhood cancer survivors and fighters are honored guests and can register online for free admission. Visit, UtBigDig.org for more information.

Proceeds from the event go to support the American Cancer Society and pediatric cancer research.