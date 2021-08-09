The annual scenic Summit Challenge is in 20 days, make sure you’re registered and ready to have fun!

The National Ability Center, a leading non-profit organization that offers premier adaptive recreation and outdoor programs for individuals of varying abilities, will host its annual scenic Summit Challenge event, which will take place on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cycling challenge includes five different course lengths ranging from 16 to 100 miles, and a free 1-mile Discovery Loop, winding through the mountains and valleys of Utah’s Summit and Wasatch counties.

More than 800 riders of all abilities will participate in the varying courses, which are fully supported for adaptive riders and include 16, 25, 50, 80, and 100-mile options. This year, along with the new 25-mile route, Summit Challenge also offers a new unpaved option for an alternate 16-mile route. Along with the cycling challenge, the event features vendors, music, and food for riders and spectators in the Event Village from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The fastest riders for the Wolf Creek and Brown’s Canyon Hill Climb segments will be named “King and Queen of the Mountain” and win free registration for the 2022 Summit Challenge. Registration ends Thursday, August 26th, registration prices start at $35 for the 16-mile course and increase accordingly depending on course length and registration date with adaptive cyclists riding for free.

For the fourth year, Boeing, the world’s largest aerospace company, returns as the Summit Challenge’s Title Sponsor. The NAC’s ongoing cycling and mountain bike programs are also supported by Vail EpicPromise, ABC4 Utah, Del Taco, Utah Office of Tourism, Zions Bank, Michelob Ultra, Adobe, Backcountry, L9 Sports, SaltBox, Sherry and David Kirchheimer, and Hearth & Hill.

Volunteers are always needed for the Summit Challenge as well as other year-round programs, to volunteer you can visit their website or send an email to: volunteer@discovernac.org.

Don’t wait, get registered for the Summit Challenge, NOW!