SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The annual Big Gig fundraising concert is back! The money raised for the concert will go towards helping support operational costs for the Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City. Big Gig is partnering with Live Nite Events this year to bring Ben Rector in as the performing artist.

The Hope Lodge is a free home away from home for cancer patients that have to travel for treatment. Hotel costs can add up quickly, especially if you are having to stay for weeks or months at a time. This is not just a free place for them to stay but it’s a community of support from other patients who are going through the same thing.

The event is November 10th at the Union Event Center. You can purchase a ticket or a VIP table online, donate a silent or live auction item, or by being a sponsor.

Cyprus Federal Credit Union is also helping sponsor the event. Cyprus has been supporting the Hope Lodge since the very first Big Gig because they say they believe in the Hope Lodge’s vision and want to do what they can to support it. They say it’s a great event for an even greater cause.