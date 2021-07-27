Taste-Test: Which nuggets are real chicken and which are plant-based nuggets?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – More plant-based products are being introduce in restaurants and the grocery story all of the time. For people who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet or simply want to reduce the amount of meat they eat, more options are a welcome thing.

Nicea and Surae put their taste-buds to the test on the Daily Dish to see if they could tell the difference between real meat chicken nuggets and plant-based “chick’n” nuggets. The producers set up a little test, placing three separate products out for them to look at and taste.

Visually it was hard to tell the difference, but their fine pallets were able to determine which two samples were real chicken nuggets and which plate had the plant-based nuggets. Could you tell the difference?