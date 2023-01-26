Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Getting ready for a wedding takes a lot of work! You have to find the right venue, the flowers, and of course– the cake! So we are making the process simple. Owner, Janna Ellis, of Granite Bakery joined us in the studio to dish all about this years Bridal Showcase.

At the Bridal Showcase, see Utah’s top wedding professionals offering everything you and your wedding party will need to prepare for their special day all in one location. Available at the show is bridal gowns, dresses, tuxedos, suits, cakes, caterers, tents, chairs, tables, lighting, indoor and outdoor décor, invitations, photography, flowers, wedding and reception venues, live music/DJ’s, bridal registry, video, wedding and bridal accessories, vintage limo, honeymoon destinations, real estate, insurance, beauty salons, spas, wedding planners, and more. Find everything you need, in one place, for your special day.

You can expect all kinds of wedding related exhibits, vendors and interesting attractions such as fashion shows and a cake giveaway from Granite Bakery! You can even sample some cakes from Granite Bakery on Saturday at 1 pm.

When asking Janna why she likes to do these shows, she said, “I love the atmosphere and it takes a team to put together a wedding. The couple picks who is on their team and when I am at the show, we can all come together”.

Granite Bakery can make a cake for any size, budget, and events like weddings, graduation, birthdays, holidays and more. The wedding cake isn’t just a dessert; it is also part of the actual wedding décor!

Granite Bakery

Getting married or know someone who is? Join Granite Bakery and many others at the Bridal Showcase. The Showcase is happening February 3-4, 2023 at Mountain America Expo Center off 9575 South State Street, Sandy, Utah 84107. Showcase hours are Friday, February 3rd from 3 pm to 8pm and Saturday, February 4th from 11am to 6pm. Adult admission is $7.00 with 12 and under FREE when accompanied by an adult. Hope to see you there!

*Sponsored content.