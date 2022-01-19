Tangy Dijon Beef Stew

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – January is National Slow Cooker Month and National Soup Month as well. While some argue stew is not soup, we’re going to count it as such on The Daily Dish and celebrate both with this recipe. This delicious dish is courtesy of a classic stew recipe published in the Better Homes and Gardens Diabetic Living Cookbook. The recipe is geared to the nutritional needs of diabetics and anyone wanting to lower their sugar and sodium intake.

Recipe: Dijon Beef Stew

An easy “dump and dish” recipe… that’s diabetic friendly!

Makes about 6 servings (1¼ cups each)

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen pearl onions

2 cups peeled fresh baby carrots

1 lbs beef stew meat – trimmed of fat

1 14.5-ounce no-salt added diced tomatoes, undrained

1 14.5-ounce lower or no-sodium added beef broth or veggie broth

2 TBS Dijon Mustard

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp dried Thyme, crushed

½ tsp dried Tarragon, crushed

¼ tsp black pepper

2 TBS snipped fresh Parsley or additional fresh Tarragon

Preparation:

Place onions and carrots in slow cooker (need at least a 4-quart pot). Top with stew meat. In a separate bowl, stir together tomatoes, broth, mustard, garlic, thyme, tarragon, and pepper. Mix together well, then pour over the beef and veggies already in the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat for 8-10 hours, or on high heat for 4-5 hours. Set it and leave it. Serve with fresh parsley or fresh tarragon garnish. Enjoy!